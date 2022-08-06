WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown.

During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.

Because she hasn’t yet had decisive wins on pay-per-view, some fans have complained online that Morgan hasn’t been booked to look like a true champion and has instead been made to look like someone who is merely fortunate to hold the title.

Perhaps Triple H will change how she has been currently booked in response to the crowd reaction. Additionally, some WWE talent is not pleased with the unfavorable audience reaction. Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton, who was in the ring with Morgan, made comments against the people in the crowd.

Ripley tweeted the following while staying in character: “The @WWE Universe booing @YaOnlyLivvOnce… Fickle. Liv there’s still room if you decide to stop caring about everyone’s opinion. #JoinUs #TheJudgmentDay #WWESmackdown”

Braxton tweeted, “For those wondering why I looked annoyed – I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks!”

