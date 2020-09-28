WWE Talents Notified Of Tonight’s RAW Matches Not Long Before Showtime

It looks like tonight’s post-Clash of Champions edition of WWE RAW will be another hectic show as far as creative goes. It was reported by @Wrestlevotes that a majority of the talent working tonight’s show just learned what they will be doing less than an hour ago, shortly after 5pm ET.

Stay tuned for RAW updates and live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the current card-

-Drew McIntyre, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Big Show, and Christian open RAW

-Jerry Lawler hosts King’s Court with Rey and Dominik Mysterio

-Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens

-Asuka defends RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega in a Clash Of Champions rematch