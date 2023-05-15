WWE Taping Two Episodes Of SmackDown This Week, RAW Superstars To Appear

WWE will be holding a double SmackDown taping this Friday.

The company is scheduled to shoot two SmackDown episodes this Friday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The taping will include the live episode on FOX this Friday, as well as the WWE Night Of Champions “go-home” show for next Friday, May 26.

WWE is taping the May 26 episode due to the crews needing time to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

The local arena is advertising new RAW Superstar Braun Strowman to appear, as well as Raw star Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. title.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night for live SmackDown results coverage.