WWE Teases A New Judgment Day Member On RAW

The first hint that a new member of The Judgment Day will be introduced at some point in the upcoming weeks was dropped during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

Additionally, we saw that JD McDonagh will be given a push on the main roster. During a battle royal to choose the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, McDonagh attacked Dolph Ziggler at ringside and punched him into the steel steps.

The Irish Ace later stated that he is on RAW to make a statement in a backstage interview. Finn Balor could be seen briefly in the background watching as McDonagh left and the camera panned away.

