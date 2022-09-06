WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover

Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future.

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.

They have been hinting at tensions between one another on previous occasions as well. While Sonya Deville and Natalya were being interviewed on SmackDown, viewers caught a glimpse of Doudraop and Nikki arguing in the background of the segment.

During their early days as a tag team, just a few months ago, there were also rumblings of a possible split, but speculation on this front died down until more recently. The fact that Nikki threw away her mask may be an indication that she will be getting a new look in the future, as it appears that the split will take place very soon.

Since Nikki turned heel, her character has evolved into a more serious version, moving away from her previous gimmick of being a fun-loving superhero.

Here are highlights from their match on Monday’s RAW: