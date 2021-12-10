WWE Teases Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Rematch

WWE has been teasing a potential rematch between Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

This week’s RAW main event saw Lynch retain over Morgan via roll-up, using the ropes for leverage.

WWE originally tweeted a graphic asking fans if they think Morgan should receive another title shut, but then Adam Pearce asked fans for their feedback.

“Let me know what YOU think!,” Pearce wrote with the graphic.

WWE also posted another tweet asking fans if Morgan deserves a rematch, which was re-tweeted by Morgan.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus apparently wants to see the rematch. WWE released a post-RAW video of Sarah Schreiber speaking with Morgan about the loss. Morgan declared that this is not done by any means as Lynch cheated to win, and their feud is far from over. Stratus re-tweeted that promo and said she wants to see more.

“Gimme more! @BeckyLynchWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce,” Trish wrote.

There’s no word on when the Morgan vs. Lynch rematch might happen, but the original title match was rumored for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1.

On a related note, WWE Producer Shane Helms revealed how the Gorilla Position was packed with onlookers during Morgan vs. Lynch at Monday’s RAW.

“I’m not naming names, you know who you are, but Gorilla was sold out for Liv-Becky. Seeing that kind of support was just awesome,” Helms wrote.

Morgan re-tweeted the post from Helms with the “folded hands” emoji.

Lynch has not commented on a possible rematch as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related posts below: