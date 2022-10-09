WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan

At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.

Fans were able to see that Morgan is a tough competitor and someone who should be taken seriously as a result of the feud.

It would appear that Morgan’s character is about to undergo some sort of transformation. The commentators noted that Morgan was smiling and laughing as she tapped out of the game. Even after the match was over, Morgan couldn’t stop laughing. Later on, WWE published a backstage interview with Morgan, and as you can see below, it appears as though they are moving toward a more sinister interpretation of her character.

There is speculation among her followers on social media that she may be working with Bray Wyatt, but this has not been verified.

