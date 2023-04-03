WWE Teases Debuts & Returns With Most Unforgettable Post-WrestleMania Feature, Snoop/Fluffy

– The post-WrestleMania episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have held some of the most memorable debuts and returns in WWE history. With WrestleMania 39 in the books and the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw scheduled for tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA., WWE has decided to look back at some of the most unforgettable debuts and returns in post-WrestleMania shows. Check out the video below.

– Prior to coming up short against Roman Reigns in his attempt to “finish the story” and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Cody Rhodes took the Rhodes family on a tour of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., Check out the footage of “The American Nightmare” showing his family around the host-venue for this year’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” via the video embedded below.

The Rhodes family has arrived! With his family in attendance, can @CodyRhodes finish the story and defeat @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship TONIGHT at #WrestleMania? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysW1qchiHB — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

– Finally, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias got a tour of Snoop Dogg’s tour bus, as well as a gift in the form of a Death Row Records chain while the two were hanging out during WrestleMania Weekend in Inglewood, CA. Check out video footage below.