WWE Teases Gimmick Makeover for RAW Star

The Maximum Male Models appear to be a new addition to WWE RAW, and they appear to be teasing a makeover for one of the brand’s most popular stars.

Backstage, Otis and Chad Gable were seen conversing. The camera showed the Maximum Male Models staring at Otis. Otis was described as “disgusting” by Mace and “grotesque” by Mansoor, but Maxxine Dupri saw something more.

Maxxine described him as “perfect,” implying that she wanted to work with him. Whatever they have planned, it appears that we will see an MMM vs. Alpha Academy feud on RAW in the coming weeks, as well as a gimmick change for Otis.

