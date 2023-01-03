WWE Teases Reunion of a Popular Stable During RAW

Keep an eye on WWE programming’s backstage segments because the company is dropping more storyline Easter eggs, and they did it again this week.

As Damage CTRL prepared to enter the ring, MVP could be seen in the background conversing with Adam Pearce. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were also present.

This is an interesting development, and the segment is going to make people start talking about a possible Hurt Business reunion. It’s no secret that The Hurt Business wanted to stay together in real life, but Vince McMahon made the decision to split them up.

Radio Rahim of Seconds Out interviewed Bobby Lashley in November, and he vowed to bring the group back together. He stated, “The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and everybody will still love. Never say never. Not even never say never. I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now, everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE. There are so many different factions coming together. The most important faction and one of the biggest factions for the last few years, the one that took us through the pandemic was the Hurt Business. During the pandemic, everybody else was staying at home. So many people staying at home and didn’t want to go to work, so many people who took a backstep when The Hurt Business stepped up. We were every part of the show for a long time. So, I think that should get a rebirth.”

The group appears to be back in business, with Lashley likely at the helm. Click here for WWE RAW results.

You can check out a clip of the segment below: