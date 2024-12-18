WWE Teases The Rock’s Return For Raw Netflix Premiere

The highly anticipated premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix, set to take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, is shaping up to be a star-studded event. One of the biggest attractions fans can look forward to is the potential appearance of The Rock, whose presence was subtly teased during this week’s episode of Raw.

In a segment where Adam Pearce hyped the Netflix debut, a WWE production truck featuring The Rock’s face was shown in the background. This has sparked excitement among fans, as The Rock has not been seen on WWE television since his surprise appearance at Bad Blood earlier this year.

On a recent edition of Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that WWE is intentional with such visual cues. They confirmed that The Rock is expected to make an appearance at the Netflix debut episode, noting WWE’s history of using subtle background details to hint at major storyline developments or the return of high-profile stars.

“If you watch Raw last night, you want to go back and watch it, or whatever, Adam Pearce is backstage talking about making [Seth] Rollins and [CM] Punk for Netflix. The whole segment was about Netflix. Right over his shoulder is a semi-truck with a big picture of The Rock. They don’t do that type of thing by accident. They never do and they’re not going to start. And that’s what I’ll say about that. There was a purpose for that, and as far as I know, he’s expected to be there, whether that says he’s working WrestleMania or not. That’s a different ball game. I do know on January 6, there are people within the WWE that expect The Rock to be there.”

In addition to The Rock, there is speculation that another major name may be brought in for the event, further elevating the significance of Raw’s historic transition to Netflix.