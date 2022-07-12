WWE Teasing Heel Turn for Alexa Bliss?

It appears that WWE is making changes to Alexa Bliss’ character, including a potential heel turn.

Bliss and Asuka competed as a tag team on Monday’s RAW against Droudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Corey Graves noted during the match that Bliss needs to get back on track because she is no longer the ruthless version of herself that she once was. Additionally, it was mentioned that she needed to get back on track if she wanted to contend for a championship.

Nikki was pinned by Bliss after she applied the DDT. The commentators gave the impression that Bliss needed to return to her heel tendencies in order to compete for the title again. It appears that Bliss may be turning on Asuka as there has been no mention of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Although it wasn’t quite obvious, the commentary appears to be hinting at something involving Bliss.

