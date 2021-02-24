WWE The Bump Featured Guests Announced For Tomorrow

– Several guests have been announced for WWE’s The Bump, which airs at 10am ET tomorrow on the WWE Network. New WWE United States Champion Riddle will appear, along with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and actor & former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. There will also be a segment with Samoa Joe interviewing WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E.

Making his first appearance on @WWETheBump tomorrow… Whether you know him from #PunkyBrewster, countless classic films, or that time he was the guest host of #WWERaw and confronted @RandyOrton… it's @RealFPJr! Tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/mIWWzr43zB — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 23, 2021

The new #USChampion @SuperKingofBros is ready for a RAD episode of #WWETheBump tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET! pic.twitter.com/9q1DYjHpiC — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 23, 2021