WWE The Bump Featured Guests Announced For Tomorrow

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Several guests have been announced for WWE’s The Bump, which airs at 10am ET tomorrow on the WWE Network. New WWE United States Champion Riddle will appear, along with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and actor & former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. There will also be a segment with Samoa Joe interviewing WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E.

