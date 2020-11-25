WWE The Bump Guests Announced For Tomorrow Morning

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL has been announced as the feature guest for WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will also appear. Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce.

Liv will be on the show to promote her “Liv Forever” documentary that premieres on the WWE Network this weekend. It looks like Dana may be there to discuss 35 years since her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, made his pro wrestling debut on November 23, 1985.