WWE The Bump Guests Announced, New WWE Legends Shop

– WWE has launched a new Legends Shop website at WWELegendsShop.com. The website focuses on merchandise and more from various WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. The Legends that are currently featured are Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and The Rock.
Announcing the launch of #WWELegendsShop, featuring the ultimate collection of gear from your favorite #WWE Legends, including @steveaustinbsr, @ricflairnatrboy, @shawnmichaels, @undertaker & many more, @WWELegends has everything you need to Be Legendary!https://t.co/gPL6kdFJLi pic.twitter.com/l2gmONACmD
– Renee Young may have finished up with WWE this past weekend, but she will be appearing tomorrow morning at 10am ET on WWE’s The Bump. Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Mandy Rose, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar, with former WWE talent Sarah Logan, who is expecting her first child with Erik.
We'll also be joined by @JCLayfield to get his #SummerSlam takes and look back on his legendary career! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SCZoygdsn3
Just days after her huge #SummerSlam victory, we'll have a lot to discuss with @WWE_MandyRose! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/uLudYF6XFx
