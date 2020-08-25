WWE The Bump Guests Announced, New WWE Legends Shop

– WWE has launched a new Legends Shop website at WWELegendsShop.com. The website focuses on merchandise and more from various WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. The Legends that are currently featured are Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and The Rock.

– Renee Young may have finished up with WWE this past weekend, but she will be appearing tomorrow morning at 10am ET on WWE’s The Bump. Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Mandy Rose, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar, with former WWE talent Sarah Logan, who is expecting her first child with Erik.