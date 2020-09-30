WWE The Bump Guests For Tomorrow, WWE Stars Appearing On Americares Livestream

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega, Lacey Evans, Mustafa Ali and Xavier Woods will join other celebrities for the Americares Airlift Benefit Livestream on Saturday, October 3 at 8pm ET. The special one-hour livestream will celebrate Americare’s life-changing health programs in more than 90 countries, and the health workers & partners who make them happen. The benefit will also honor frontline health workers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Full details on the virtual event can be found at Americares.org/Airlift2020. The stream will also be available on demand after October 4.

– The Rock’s business partner Hiram Garcia will appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning to discuss his new photo book on the former WWE Champion. WWE has also announced Triple H, Kyle O’Reilly and WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for the show, which airs at 10am ET via the WWE Network and all WWE Digital platforms. Stay tuned for news and more from the show.

