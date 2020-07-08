WWE The Bump To Air The Bumpy Awards

WWE’s The Bump will hold The Bumpy Awards on 7/29 at 10AM Eastern Time. A nomination ceremony will air later today at 12 Noon Eastern Time on WWE digital platforms.
On a related note, Stephanie McMahon will discuss the Women’s Evolution during next Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.
Celebrating 5 years of the Women’s Evolution – don’t miss it! https://t.co/UasAioXHNG
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2020
👀 👀 👀 👀
The #BumpyAwards are coming!!! pic.twitter.com/XucroKNeJh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 8, 2020
The #BumpyAwards nomination ceremony streams your way TODAY at 12pm ET!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/XmWtW0hKk4
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 8, 2020