WWE The Bump To Air The Bumpy Awards

WWE’s The Bump will hold The Bumpy Awards on 7/29 at 10AM Eastern Time. A nomination ceremony will air later today at 12 Noon Eastern Time on WWE digital platforms.

On a related note, Stephanie McMahon will discuss the Women’s Evolution during next Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.

Celebrating 5 years of the Women’s Evolution – don’t miss it! https://t.co/UasAioXHNG — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2020