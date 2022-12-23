WWE Threatened to Fire D-Von Dudley if He Made an Indy Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was set to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

D-Von had been scheduled to be in Bully Ray’s corner at the Tribute To the Extreme show since September, but was pulled at the last minute.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had pulled him from the show after Bruce Prichard rejected the booking. It landed on Triple H’s desk, and when D-Von said he’d do it, he was basically told he’d be fired if he showed up to the show.

Meltzer wrote, “he went through John Cone in talent relations who reportedly approved of the booking and he believed based on his contract, since he’s not a wrestler, that he was able to do things like that. Bruce Prichard nixed the booking and it ended up on the desk of Paul Levesque. Hughes has said he was going to do it because he gave his word on it and Levesque didn’t give approval, and he was basically told if he did it, he’d be fired, so he didn’t do it.”

Meltzer went on to say that there was no real reason given other than the claim that they didn’t want him in any physical danger.

The event had sold out two weeks before the show. D-Von has not yet responded to the situation.