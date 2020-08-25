WWE Thunderdome Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo To Show On RAW

WWE continues to experience a few fan-related issues with The ThunderDome viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As seen in the screenshots below from tonight’s RAW, Chris Benoit and Super Mario were among the photos that fans got onto the USA Network broadcast.

Someone has put a picture of Chris Benoit on their screen #WWERaw #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/mYVRiA9qgK — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 25, 2020