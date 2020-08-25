WWE Thunderdome Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo To Show On RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE continues to experience a few fan-related issues with The ThunderDome viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As seen in the screenshots below from tonight’s RAW, Chris Benoit and Super Mario were among the photos that fans got onto the USA Network broadcast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR