WWE Thunderdome Registration For SmackDown, The R-Truth Game Show

– The new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is now live on the WWE Network. We noted before that one of the contestants for this episode is Nia Jax. The other contestant is Jeff Hardy. This is the 7th episode of Truth’s game show.

– As seen in the tweet below, WWE has announced that ThunderDome registration for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will open tomorrow. Registration won’t be open for long as WWE quickly hit capacity for the first three ThunderDome events this past week.