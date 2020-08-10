WWE Timeline To Look At Bret vs. Owen Hart Feud, Steve Austin, Ready To Rumble

– The Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania will be running some wrestling-themed movies next Friday and Saturday. They’ll be airing Bodyslam: The Movie and Ready to Rumble on Friday.

– A new edition of “WWE Timeline” later this week will look at the feud between Bret and Owen Hart. Here is the official synopsis for the show, which will air on August 12th:

“Brotherly love becomes brother vs. brother as Bret and Owen Hart’s sibling rivalry captivates the WWE Universe, resulting in two of the greatest matches in WWE history.”

– You can check out the latest edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This episode features some artwork for Kayden Carter, Gran Metalik, Steve Austin, and Bray Wyatt: