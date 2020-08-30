WWE Timeline To Look At The Rock, News On Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt

– According to WWE Network News, the next edition of “WWE Timeline” will look at the rise of The Rock in WWE. The episode is titled “By Any Means Necessary,” and will debut on Tuesday, September 1st. Here is the official synopsis:

“Long before you could smell what The Rock is cooking, a blue-chip rookie named Rocky Maivia encounters merciless fan rejection and constant chants of “Rocky Sucks”. Maivia fights to succeed by any means necessary, taking over a Nation en route to becoming The Most Electrifying Man in Sports-Entertainment.”

Also, a new episode of WWE Break It Down will look at Sasha Banks. The episode will debut on Friday, September 4th.

– WWE.com has posted a new gallery of the Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt Elite Collection action figure. You can check out the gallery link in the tweet below: