WWE TLC PPV Preview For Tonight (12/20)

WWE TLC PPV will air live tonight at 6pm Eastern Time starting with the Kickoff Pre-Show. Join us here on PWMania for live PBP coverage. Below is the line up for tonight-
TLC Match: WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
TLC Match: WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
RAW Tag Team Championship
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBA