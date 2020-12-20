WWE TLC PPV Preview For Tonight (12/20)

WWE TLC PPV will air live tonight at 6pm Eastern Time starting with the Kickoff Pre-Show. Join us here on PWMania for live PBP coverage. Below is the line up for tonight-

TLC Match: WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

TLC Match: WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Inferno Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Championship

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBA