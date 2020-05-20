WWE To Air “24” Special On Ric Flair Next Month

It was announced today on The Bump that a new WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will premiere on the WWE Network next month. “WWE 24: The Final Farewell” will air on Sunday, June 7 after the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event goes off the air. It will premiere in the on-demand section earlier that day. It was also announced today that a special Takeover edition of The Bump will air on June 7 before the big event airs later that night.
