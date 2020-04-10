WWE To Air RAW, NXT and SmackDown Live Next Week?

WWE is scheduled to resume live TV shows from the empty WWE Performance Center next week.

As noted, WWE is currently taping another set of lengthy TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that next week’s WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown will air live. The decision was reportedly made to go back live after the company filmed tonight’s SmackDown and 205 Live episodes earlier today. There’s no word yet on what influenced the decision. WWE has been filming TV shows and WrestleMania 36 from the closed-set Performance Center since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It could be late summer before they’re around to run a regular schedule with arenas and fans once again, but that timeline has not been confirmed.