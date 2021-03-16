WWE To Announce New On Sale Date For WrestleMania 37 Tickets

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 37 tickets will not be going on sale at 10am ET tomorrow morning, as previously announced.

We noted earlier today how Ticketmaster’s WrestleMania 37 home page noted that they were still working on the on-sale date and the pre-sale date for the big event. WWE confirmed during tonight’s RAW that tickets will not be going on sale tomorrow, and that they are working on a new date. WWE also issued the following update to us tonight:

“The WrestleMania on sale will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized. We expect a new on sale date within the next week.”

There’s no word yet on why the tickets aren’t going on sale tomorrow, but we will keep you updated.