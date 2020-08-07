WWE To Begin Holding Developmental Classes Again On Monday

Regular classes with WWE developmental talents are set to resume in Orlando, Florida on Monday, August 10. Developmental trainees have not trained at the WWE Performance Center gym since the COVID-19 pandemic picked up and the facility was turned into WWE’s location for TV tapings. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the classes resuming next week will not be held at the Performance Center, but at a warehouse near the Performance Center, which will be set up with a few rings.

Word is that everyone will be tested for the coronavirus on Sundays so that they will have the results back every Monday for classes. They are only allowing two people in the ring together at any time, and everyone not in the ring must have masks on. Everyone in WWE NXT, including Superstars used on TV, must attend the classes.