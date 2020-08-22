WWE To Debut A New Good Humor Ice Cream Commercial At SummerSlam

WWE sent out the following press release today, revealing that a new commercial for their ice cream sandwiches from Good Humor will debut at SummerSlam:

Good Humor and WWE are launching the Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich. Fans have been clamoring for the return of WWE ice cream and Good Humor has answered that bell with a modern twist.

Additional information on the new sandwiches can be found below.

Good Humor WWE Cookie Sandwiches are a modern twist on the original Good Humor WWE Ice Cream Bars (an ice cream truck favorite known as the champion of ice cream bars) A creamy frozen vanilla frozen dairy dessert base packed between two vanilla wafers, each Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich spotlights one of four WWE Superstars: John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Hall-of-Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches are available for a suggested retail price of $3.00-5.29 in major retailers nationwide.

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches are rolling out to on-demand delivery in major markets now via The Ice Cream Shop on UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub platforms.

The Ice Cream Shop is a digital shop available via delivery platforms that allows people to order their favorite ice cream products for on-demand delivery the same way they would from any other restaurant available on the apps.