WWE To File Opposition Against Revival Trademarks

WWE is filing to oppose some of the trademarks registered by The Revolt’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival.

The Revolt filed to trademark “No Flips, Just Fists” back on Tuesday, February 18 of this year, for merchandise and general pro wrestling/entertainment use. WWE filed to oppose the trademarks earlier today, just two days after the name was eligible for opposition. WWE previously filed to trademark “No Flips Just Fists” on Monday, February 24. That is the same as The Revolt’s term filed for on February 18, just without the comma. WWE was granted the standard 90-day extension to prepare their opposition. They now have until Wednesday, August 26 to file that opposition.

WWE filed to be the opposer for another name that The Revolt filed to trademark back on Tuesday, January 7 – “#FTRKO” for merchandise use. WWE filed to oppose that trademark today, just two days after it was published for opposition. They were granted the 90-day extension, and have until August 26 to file that opposition to “#FTRKO” as well. Finally, WWE filed to oppose the trademark for “Say Yeah” today. The Revolt filed to trademark that name back on Tuesday, February 18, for merchandise and general wrestling/entertainment use. WWE filed to oppose that name today, also just two days after it was filed for opposition. Like the other two trademark filings, they were granted the standard 90-day extension to file that opposition, and have until August 26.