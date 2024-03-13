WWE To Have Special Stage Setup For Three Upcoming Events

WWE will change up its stage set for three upcoming events.

WWE’s business has been booming over the last year and a half, both in terms of live event attendance and financial success thanks to major media rights deals. When it comes to touring, WWE frequently uses stadiums or arenas with a smaller stage to accommodate more people.

They plan to use a tunnel entrance set or a smaller stage, similar to those used at last year’s Survivor Series in Chicago or the Royal Rumble two months ago. WWE will return to this stage set this summer.

WWE has confirmed that a live SmackDown will take place on July 5, followed by Money in the Bank the next day, and NXT will wrap up the weekend with Heatwave on Sunday, July 7th. All of these events will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WrestleTix, which does a great job of tracking ticket sales, pointed out that the updated TicketMaster map shows the different stage setup for the events: