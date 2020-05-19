WWE To Hold Shows With Fans After July?

WWE officials still plan to return to touring regular live events with crowds when permitted, which depends on how each state eases their coronavirus restrictions, according to @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that this is still a tricky situation as there are several factors related to COVID-19 at play. Nothing is expected to happen before the month of July.

This timeline goes with what President Trump told sports league bosses, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, during a conference call back in April. Trump noted then that he “hoped” to have fans attending live events at arenas and stadiums by August or September, but it was unclear if medical experts would sign off on that timeline.

On a related note, California officials announced this week that professional sports without fans can begin during the first week of June. This decision came after they recently indicated that the state would not host pro sports until 2021 at the earliest. Plans were changed in the span of one week, which is more proof that everything related to the coronavirus pandemic makes for a very fluid situation. Regarding pro wrestling in California, the SoCal Uncensored website reported on Twitter that New Japan Pro Wrestling is planning on running shows at their LA Dojo this summer.