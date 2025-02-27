WWE To Host Just One Saudi Arabia PLE In 2025 And Three Planned For 2026

During yesterday’s TKO 2024 earnings call, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer revealed that they will hold just one PLE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, with three events, including the Royal Rumble, set to take place in 2026. This marks the first time outside of the COVID lockdown era that the company will deviate from its pattern of holding two events per year in Saudi Arabia.

Schleimer said, “Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024. This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue. We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble.”

This year’s PLE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not yet been announced.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)