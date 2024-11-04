WWE To Make “Special Announcement” At NXT On CW From 2300 Arena

WWE NXT will feature a “special announcement” this week.

WWE announced today that WWE NXT General Manager Ava will make “a special announcement” at the November 6 show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

“Ava will make a special announcement THIS WEDNESDAY on WWE NXT,” the announcement stated. “WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 at 8/7c on The CW.”

Also scheduled:

* Francine to attend

* Rob Van Dam will appear

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Hardcore Match – Dawn Marie as Referee: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Fatal Influence vs. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, & Jordynne Grace