WWE To Release NFTs This Weekend

It was announced that WWE will create their first-ever non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) with moments from The Undertaker’s legendary career, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences. The four-tier drop will begin at 10am ET this Saturday, and will run through Sunday at 11:30pm ET.

The Platinum tier has an opening bid of $10,000 and includes a special Taker NFT, a trip to WrestleMania 38 or WrestleMania 39, a personalized video message from Taker, an original urn from WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, and a personalized WWE Title belt. The Gold tier has an opening bid of $5,000, the Silver tier has an opening bid of $1,000, and the Bronze tier has a fixed price of $100. These NFTs come with similar perks to the Platinum tier.

Below are full details on the new WWE NFTs-

WWE® DROPS NFTS AHEAD OF WRESTLEMANIA®

STAMFORD, Conn., – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced it will create the company’s first-ever non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) showcasing iconic moments from The Undertaker’s legendary WWE career, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences just in time for WrestleMania.

The four-tier drop will take place on WWE.com/NFT beginning this Saturday, April 10 at 10:30am ET through Sunday, April 11 at 11:30pm ET, and will feature:

Platinum (1 of 1)

* Auction will open this Saturday, April 10 at 10:30am ET and will be live for 37 hours, ending at the close of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 11 at 11:30pm ET.

* This exclusive, one-of-a-kind NFT not only delivers a permanent piece of The Deadman’s career but a chance to experience the event that defined his legacy. The top bidder will receive:

* A one-of-a-kind NFT featuring The Undertaker;

* A once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA including two front row tickets, unprecedented VIP access and hotel accommodations;

* A personalized video message from The Undertaker;

* An original Paul Bearer urn out of the WWE Vault, used by Paul Bearer and The Undertaker. The urn will be presented to the highest bidder in a case signed by The Undertaker; and

* A personalized WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner’s name engraved on the side plates.

* $10,000 opening bid.

Gold (1 of 1)

* Auction will open this Saturday, April 10 at 10:30am ET and will be live for 37 hours, ending at the close of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 11 at 11:30pm ET.

* In more than 36 years of WWE’s greatest spectacle, WrestleMania, no accolade has loomed as large as The Undertaker’s dominant winning streak. For 21 consecutive WrestleManias, The Deadman locked eyes with the who’s who of WWE Legends. One by one, he collected their souls. The top bidder will receive:

* A one-of a-kind NFT featuring The Undertaker;

* A once-in-a-lifetime experience for two with front row seats at a Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown of their choice in 2021 or 2022;

* A personalized video message from The Undertaker; and

* A signed Undertaker Legacy Championship Title Belt.

* $5,000 opening bid.

Silver (1 of 37)

* Editions #1-18 will drop this Saturday, April 10 at 4:30pm ET, when doors open for Night 1 of WrestleMania. Editions #19-37 will drop on Sunday, April 11 at 4:30pm ET, when doors open for Night 2 of WrestleMania.

* To commemorate WrestleMania 37, the owners of these 37 NFTs will receive:

* One limited edition NFT featuring The Undertaker; and

* A pair of side plates for a WWE Championship Title Belt (Title Belt not included), signed by The Undertaker.

* Fixed price of $1,000.

Bronze

* Two unique NFTs will be sold in two separate 15-minute open edition drops. The first drop will take place this Saturday, April 10 directly before the start of Night 1 of WrestleMania. The second drop will take place this Sunday, April 11 directly before the start of Night 2 of WrestleMania.

* Live for only 15 minutes at a time, fans will have the opportunity to purchase:

* The first unique NFT on Saturday, April 10 from 7:45-8pm ET; and

* The second unique NFT on Sunday, April 11 from 7:45-8pm ET.

* Both will be at a fixed price of $100.

WWE NFTs are presented in conjunction with Bitski and will be available for purchase at WWE.com/NFT beginning this Saturday, April 10 at 10:30am ET through Sunday, April 11 at 11:30pm ET.

“WWE’s first-ever NFT collection presents an opportunity to own a digital piece of history featuring The Undertaker, one of the most iconic Superstars in sports entertainment,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. “This will also allow WWE to deepen our connection with the WWE Universe during our biggest event, WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania will take place this Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL, and stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture phenomenon, The Undertaker made his WWE debut more than 30 years ago and was a multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion. But there was one achievement that stood out above all others that will likely never be topped; The Undertaker maintained an unmatched winning streak at WrestleMania that grew over the decades to an astounding 21-0.