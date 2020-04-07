WWE To Report First Quarter Results, Post-WM Raw Top 10, & More

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s taped WWE RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This was the post-WrestleMania 36 episode.

– Courtesy of This Week In WWE, below is behind-the-scenes footage of Kofi Kingston and new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman filming a recent action figure commercial for Mattel.

– Here is a new WWE Shop ad with “Energy” by Easy McCoy:

– WWE has announced that they will report their first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 23. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Interim CFO Frank A. Riddick will host the call at 5pm ET. The start time is interesting as WWE has held the post-earnings investors calls at 11am ET for years. This will be the second earnings report since Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were let go. Below is WWE’s announcement on the 1st quarter earnings: