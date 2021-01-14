WWE To Report Q4 2020 Earnings

WWE has announced that they will report their 4th Quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4 at 4pm ET.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen and President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will host a conference call at 5pm to discuss the results and take questions from investors.

Stephanie spoke during the Q3 2020 call back in October, but this is the first time she’s been listed with the other executives in the earnings report alert. Vince did note during the Q3 call that Stephanie was taking on more corporate responsibilities.