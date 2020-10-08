– WWE will report their third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29 after the close of the market. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will host a conference call beginning at 5pm ET, along with WWE CFO Kristina Salen. This will be the first earnings call for Salen. We will have live coverage of the financial report and the call as soon as they’re available. WWE issued the following on the report today:

WWE® TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

STAMFORD, Conn., October 8, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1180166). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on October 29, 2020 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.