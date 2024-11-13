WWE To Reveal Latest WWE ID Talents At Two Indie Shows This Week

WWE announced that they will reveal their latest WWE ID talents at this Thursday’s Wrestling Open “Game Time” event and at this Sunday’s Northern Crown Show IV event.

The Wrestling Open “Game Time” event will take place at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts and will air live on IWTV, while the Northern Crown Show IV event will take place at the Blood Brothers Brewing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Someone’s been ID’d…. be there this Thursday to find out who 👀 https://t.co/1luRMcHZXY — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 13, 2024