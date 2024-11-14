WWE To Reveal More WWE ID Talents At Several Indie Shows This Week

WWE announced that they will reveal three more WWE ID talents during today’s Fire Star Pro Wrestling AFTRBRN event, tomorrow’s Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point 2024 event and at this Sunday’s Memphis Wrestling “Milestone 200” event.

The Fire Star Pro Wrestling AFTRBRN event will take place at the Fire Star Pro Wrestling Performance Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point 2024 event will take place at the Andover Highschool in Andover, Massachusetts and the Memphis Wrestling “Milestone 200” event will take place at the Memphis Wrestling WrestleCenter in Memphis, Tennessee.

 

