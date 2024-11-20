WWE To Reveal Two More “WWE ID” Talents At This Thursday Night’s Indie Events

WWE announced they will reveal two more “WWE ID” talents at Thursday night’s Freelance Wrestling show and Championship Wrestling show.

The Freelance Wrestling: Thursday Night SlamMasters event will take place at the Emporium Arcade Bar Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois, and the Championship Wrestling: The 127th Episode Spectacular event will take place at the CCW Studios inside the New Baltimore Trade Center in New Baltimore, Michigan.

Chicago, someone has been ID’d. Eyes will be on this event 👀👇 https://t.co/0RJ9Qo3tcu — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 19, 2024