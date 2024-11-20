WWE To Reveal Two More “WWE ID” Talents At This Thursday Night’s Indie Events

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE announced they will reveal two more “WWE ID” talents at Thursday night’s Freelance Wrestling show and Championship Wrestling show.

The Freelance Wrestling: Thursday Night SlamMasters event will take place at the Emporium Arcade Bar Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois, and the Championship Wrestling: The 127th Episode Spectacular event will take place at the CCW Studios inside the New Baltimore Trade Center in New Baltimore, Michigan.

 

