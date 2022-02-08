WWE To Scout Wrestlers At “Bout At The Ballpark” On Saturday

WWE announced the following today-

WWE to recruit Superstars of tomorrow at Bout at the Ballpark

The best wrestlers in the world and perhaps even future WWE Superstars will be on display when the Bout at the Ballpark heads to Arlington, Texas this Saturday.

A unique wrestling showcase featuring the top teams in both NCAA and international competition has been scheduled for Globe Life Field on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Bout at the Ballpark which will include dual matches between Oklahoma State University, the University of Iowa and the United States senior national team and a team of International All-Stars, and a major women’s international freestyle dual meet and a featured international Greco-Roman bout between the United States and Mongolia. Oklahoma State wrestling is the home of defending 197 lbs. NCAA champion and member of WWE’s Next In Line inaugural class, AJ Ferrari.

Tickets for Bout at the Ballpark start as $15 and are available at texasrangers.com/wrestling. The event will be broadcast live by FloWrestling.

The Oklahoma State-Iowa collegiate meet, plus the United States-International All-Stars men’s freestyle and United States-Mongolia women’s freestyle will take place simultaneously on two different mats beginning at 6:30 p.m. on February 12. This will mark the first time a senior-level international meet and an NCAA meet will operate in this format.

Bout at the Ballpark will be the first event at Globe Life Field, the Home of the Texas Rangers, to feature an international competition. The two wrestling mats will be located between the areas of pitcher’s mound and second base and will be placed on raised stages to improve sightlines from the seating bowl. Floor seating will be added with the Globe Life Field capacity expected to be at least 27,000 for the matches.

Oklahoma State versus Iowa is one of the most decorated rivalry in college sports. The Cowboys’ 34 NCAA team championships represent the NCAA record for most titles in one sport for any school and the Hawkeyes’ 24 ties for third. This will be the 55th meeting between these storied NCAA wrestling programs with Oklahoma State holding a 29-23-2 advantage.