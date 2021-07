It was noted earlier today that the July 27 episode of WWE NXT will air on Syfy at 8 PM ET, as the USA Network will be covering the Olympics.

According to Fightful Select, the episode won’t be live, as WWE is planning a double taping next week on Tuesday (July 20) and Wednesday (July 21) that includes the July 20 and 27 episodes. Regulars in the crowd were invited back to be in the audience for both shows.