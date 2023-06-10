WWE To Unify Women’s Tag-Team Titles In 2 Weeks On SmackDown

The WWE Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships are about to be unified.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made their live, on-camera, in-ring debut appearance.

The two were confronted by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and after exchanging words, the NXT champs laid out the WWE champs.

Later in the show, it was announced that in two weeks time, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will take place to unify the WWE Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.