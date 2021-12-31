WWE Top 10 Special To Air On FS1 Tonight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As a reminder, there will be no WWE SmackDown on FOX episode tonight. WWE and FS1 will present the Top 10 WWE Moments of 2021 at 8pm ET. The two-hour special will then replay at 10pm.

Below is a preview for the show:

