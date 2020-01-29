WWE Top 10 Video On Edge, Chelsea Green News For Tonight’s NXT Episode

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best moments from WWE Hall of Famer Edge:

– WWE NXT manager Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and announced that Chelsea Green will be in action during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network, making her official in-ring debut on the show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

* William Regal announces the “Takeover: Portland” opponent for NXT Champion Adam Cole

* Chelsea Green will be in action