WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30

We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough.

Here is the post from Terri Lee:

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

After she was crowned the winner of the show, she was placed in the WWE developmental system and she participated in some NXT live events. After a period of several months, the company decided to let her go.

Her most recent Instagram post was just yesterday. She said, “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt.”

Lee was married to Wesley/Westin Blake, a former WWE wrestler (real name Cory Weston). We are saddened to hear about Sara and Cory’s passing and offer our condolences to their friends and family. There is currently no information available regarding the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Here is video of Lee being crowned as the female Tough Enough winner: