WWE Tough Enough Contestant Wanted By Police In Connection To A Murder

Cristen Drummond of KSNV News 3 Las Vegas reports that Daniel Rodimer, a former WWE Tough Enough contestant, is wanted for open murder. According to the warrant posted on her X/Twitter account, he is wanted for a homicide at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 29th.

Rodimer competed on the 2004 season of Tough Enough and was signed to a developmental contract in 2006. Throughout 2006 and 2007, he competed on several WWE house shows as well as in WWE’s developmental territories, Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling.

In 2018, he ran for the Nevada State Senate but lost to Valerie Weber. He ran unsuccessfully for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district in 2019. Rodimer went viral on social media in 2021 after dramatically changing his accent and persona to campaign for the Texas 6th congressional district special election.

Rodimer was reportedly charged with assault three times but never convicted. He was arrested in 2010 for battery. According to records from Collier County, Florida, he was accused of assault in 2011 and 2013.