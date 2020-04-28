WWE Tour Of Australia Cancelled

WWE’s return to Australia has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We noted back in February how WWE announced that they were returning to Australia and New Zealand in August for three RAW live events. They were scheduled to run the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, August 6; the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Friday, August 7; and then the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, August 8. Tickets went on sale during the first week of March.

WWE Australia and local promoter TEG Dainty announced today that the Melbourne and Sydney shows have been nixed due to COVID-19. TEG Dainty is working to secure new dates for WWE’s return to the area. Below is the full announcement from promoter TEG Dainty:

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work with WWE to secure our new return dates. The superstars of Monday Night RAW can’t wait to get back and put on one hell of a show for you in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. In the meantime, let’s keep safe, look after each other and we’ll be back with new details very soon. TEG Dainty