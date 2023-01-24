WWE Touts the Success of RAW is XXX, Marks Significant Financial Milestone

WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary edition on Monday night was a special night for talent, fans, and the company.

WWE announced Tuesday morning that the event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, generated the most money from ticket sales in RAW’s 30-year history. This only includes Raw shows from the United States.

“The @WWEUniverse in Philadelphia showed up and showed out last night 👏 #RAWXXX at @WellsFargoCtr had the highest domestic gate in the 30-year history of #WWERaw!” WWE tweeted.

WWE announced that 16,957 people attended the event. The show drew 14,451 people, according to WrestleTix. WWE is notorious for inflating attendance figures for its shows when announcing them during broadcasts.

The show featured appearances by Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Madusa, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Ted DiBiase, and IRS.

