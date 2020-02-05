WWE Trademark News On EC3

WWE abandoned their “EC3” trademark on Saturday, January 25.

WWE originally filed for the EC3 trademark back on June 21, 2019. The trademark filing was abandoned last month due to the company not responding to the initial notice of refusal within the given 6 month period. The notice was issued on July 24 of last year. The refusal was issued because EC3 already filed to register the trademark for himself on April 23 of last year.

WWE will be able to to re-file their own application for “EC3” at a later date.

EC3 remains on the WWE RAW roster, but is rarely used these days.

Below is the original use description for the trademark, filed with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”